Winter is not over yet in the area as a storm system will set off some showers initially today, then go to some wet snow for the afternoon. This wet snow will continue tonight into tomorrow morning. Light accumulation expected in the snow belts.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T” / Month: 1.59″ / Normal: 2.01″ / Year: 11.89″ / Normal: 11.02″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T”/ Month: T”/ Normal: 2.3″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:35 AM / Sunset 8:05 PM Daylight: 13 hours 30 Minutes

Today:

Increasing cloudiness. Showers develop by midday, mixing with or going to wet snow through the afternoon. Snow may accumulate up to an inch in the grassy areas of the snow belt by the end of the day

High: 40s, falling to 37-41 for the afternoon

Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight:

Rain/wet snow mix for Erie, with mainly wet snow showers rest of the region. Coating or so downtown Erie, with an inch or two in the snow belts.

Low: 37 Erie…31-35 inland.

Wind: SW-W 12-25 mph

