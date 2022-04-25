One more warm day this Monday. Approaching cold front, though, will set off some showers and storms later this afternoon. Few gusty winds possible. After the front passes early evening, temperatures will drop quickly. Will stay on the cooler side for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.98″ / Normal: 2.80″ / Year: 12.28″ / Normal: 11.81″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 2.5″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.2″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:25 AM / Sunset 8:13 PM Daylight: 13 hours 48 Minutes

Today:

A few brief showers possible, otherwise partly sunny morning, then more PM clouds. Breezy. Showers and storms develop by mid/later afternoon

High: 76-80, falling late

Wind: SW 12-25 mph, becoming W late pm

Tonight:

Evening showers and storms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Turning much cooler

Low: 45 Erie… 39 to 44 Inland.

Wind: W 5-15.

