Cooler weather overall for the day with plenty of clouds in the wake of the frontal passage yesterday. Can’t rule out some scattered showers for the day. Front will meander in the area tomorrow, giving us another chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.79″ / Month: 0.79″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 13.23″ / Normal: 12.59″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:15 AM / Sunset 8:21 PM Daylight: 14 hours 6 Minutes

Today:

Plenty of clouds with a few mainly morning showers.

High: 57-61

Wind: SW-W 10-15, some gusts to 20.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 48 Erie… 40-45 inland.

Wind: S 5-10

