High pressure ridge will be in place for much of this week, giving us delightful weather and a steady warm up. Lake breeze will make Erie high temps a little tricky at times, otherwise enjoy this nice weather through Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.57″ / Normal: 0.88″ / Year: 14.01″ / Normal: 13.36″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset 8:28 PM Daylight: 14 hours 22 Minutes

Today:

Abundant sunshine and warmer overall.

High: 63 lake front, 68-73 elsewhere

Wind: SE 5-15, becoming NE-E near the lake this afternoon

Tonight:

Clear skies

Low: Near 50 Erie… 43-47 inland.

Wind: SE Near 5, except 5-15 lake shore

