Frontal system will spread showers and possible storms into the area today, along with cooler temperatures. Skies will clear tonight, and lead to some nice sunshine tomorrow, though still cool.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.29″ / Normal: 1.66″ / Year: 14.73″ / Normal: 14.14″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset 8:36 PM Daylight: 14 hours 37 Minutes

Today:

Showers and some thunderstorms, ending early afternoon Erie, and later in the afternoon in the eastern mountains. Breezy

High: Temperatures hold from 59-64

Wind: Becoming West 12-25

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered evening showers possible

Low: Near 50 Erie… 44-48 elsewhere.

Wind: W 10-20 mph, becoming NW 5-15.

