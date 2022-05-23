Cool high pressure will settle into the region today, giving us some sun and cool temps. As the high moves east, we will be on the back side, allowing for a warm up for tomorrow. Next weather system may give us some showers late Wednesday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 4.02″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 16.46″ / Normal: 14.94″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset 8:43 PM Daylight: 14 hours 50 Minutes
Monday:
Partly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. On the cool side
High: 59-64.
Wind: N/NE 5-15.
Tonight:
Patchy Clouds
Low: 49 Erie… 43-46 inland.
Wind: Light East
Tuesday:
Partly sunny skies
High: Near 70.
Wind: E/NE 8-15
