Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Steady as she goes with the forecast, with high pressure remaining in firm control for much of the week. Today is the last full day of summer, as we transition into fall tomorrow morning at 9:31am.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 2.93″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 28.76″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 7:19 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 11 Minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sunshine and pleasant
High: 65-70.
Wind: SE 5-10 shifting NE Near Lake Erie by late afternoon.
TONNIGHT:
Mostly clear skies with patchy inland frost
Low: Near 50 Erie….36-42 inland/mountains
Wind: Light SE
