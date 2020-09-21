Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

**FROST ADVISORY CHAUTAUQUA AND WARREN COUNTIES TONIGHT**

Patchy cloudiness along with a brief sprinkle off the lake is possible through the morning. Expect more sunshine on this Friday and through the weekend. The weather pattern will remain very quiet heading through next week. The biggest concern over the weekend will be the frost potential. The highest likelihood for areas of frost will be inland south of Erie Friday night, and again Saturday and Sunday nights, too.