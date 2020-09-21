Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Steady as she goes with the forecast, with high pressure remaining in firm control for much of the week. Today is the last full day of summer, as we transition into fall tomorrow morning at 9:31am.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 2.93″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 28.76″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 7:19 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sunshine and pleasant

High: 65-70.

Wind: SE 5-10 shifting NE Near Lake Erie by late afternoon.

TONNIGHT:

Mostly clear skies with patchy inland frost

Low: Near 50 Erie….36-42 inland/mountains

Wind: Light SE

