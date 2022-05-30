High pressure will be in control of the area through Wednesday morning. It will give us generally very warm temperatures and decent sunshine, along with higher humidity. Frontal system will set off some showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.54″ / Normal: 3.27″ / Year: 16.98″ / Normal: 15.75″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ /Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:49 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 1 minutes



Memorial Day:

Mostly sunny, Very Warm and Humid

High: 85-89.

Wind: SW 10-15, becoming W near the lake for the afternoon

Tonight:

Mostly clear, warm and humid

Low: 71 Erie… 60s inland.

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

