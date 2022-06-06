High pressure off the east coast will give us our one “warm” day this week as it pumps in some heat and humidity. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers and storms later tonight into Tuesday. Will bring in cooler air as well, which will stay put for much of the week.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.11 / Normal: 0.47 ” / Year: 17.09″ / Normal: 16.45″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:53 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 7 minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Chance of scattered pm storms

High: 82-86

Wind: S 10-20

TONIGHT:

Good breeze. A few storms possible in the evening, with better chances later tonight

Lows: Near 65 Erie/ 58-62 Elsewhere

Wind: S 12-25 with some higher gusts possible

TUESDAY:

Cooler with periods of showers and storms, especially morning

High: 70-74

Wind: SW 15-25