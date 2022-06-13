High pressure gives us a delightful day, with good sunshine and warm temperatures. Warm front will slide into Ohio tonight. Showers/storms will develop along the front, and arrive in the region later tonight into Tuesday morning. Some storms may be on the strong side.

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.24″ / Month: 1.36″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 18.34″ / Normal: 17.44″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 14 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Today:

Plenty of sun and warm.

High: 75-80 near lake…79-84 elsewhere

Wind: N/NE 5-15.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy early with showers and thunderstorms developing later tonight.

Low: 64 Erie… 55-60 inland.

Wind: SE 10-15 with higher gusts near thunderstorms.

