High pressure gives us a delightful day, with good sunshine and warm temperatures. Warm front will slide into Ohio tonight. Showers/storms will develop along the front, and arrive in the region later tonight into Tuesday morning. Some storms may be on the strong side.
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.24″ / Month: 1.36″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 18.34″ / Normal: 17.44″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 14 minutes
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Today:
Plenty of sun and warm.
High: 75-80 near lake…79-84 elsewhere
Wind: N/NE 5-15.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy early with showers and thunderstorms developing later tonight.
Low: 64 Erie… 55-60 inland.
Wind: SE 10-15 with higher gusts near thunderstorms.
