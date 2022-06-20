More clouds overall for today as a weak frontal system affects the area. Air still fairly dry, but can’t rule out some scattered showers into this evening. As the front moves north, much warmer air will arrive in the region for the rest of the week.

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.58″ / Normal: 2.33″ / Year: 18.56″ / Normal: 18.31″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 15 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible

High: 70-75

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with showers possible through midnight

Low: 63 Erie….50s inland

Wind: S 5-15

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny and warmer. More human

High: 84-88

Wind: WSW 10-20

