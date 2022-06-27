High pressure settling into the region today will bring some nice sunshine and less humidity into tomorrow. Temperatures will be on the cool but comfortable side. As the high slides east, temperatures will get back up to summer levels by mid week.

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T” / Month: 1.59″ / Normal: 3.20″ / Year: 18.57″ / Normal: 19.18″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 14 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Today:

Partly sunny to mostly sunny, breezy, cooler, and less humid.

High: 69-73

Wind: W/NW 10-20 with some higher gusts possible.

Tonight:

Patchy clouds and cooler

Low: Near 55 Erie… 45-50 inland.

Wind: NW diminishing to 5-10.

