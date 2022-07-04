High pressure gives us some nice weather for the Fourth of July. Nice sunshine and warm temperatures. Get out and enjoy! Instability increases tomorrow, allowing for some showers and storms to develop. Some could be on the strong side.

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.02″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 19.60″ / Normal: 20.01″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 10 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Fourth of July:

Nice sunshine and a little humid

High: Near 85.

Wind: S 5-15, becoming WNW near the lake

Tonight:

Clouds gradually thicken

Low: 72 Erie… 68-64 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.