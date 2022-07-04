High pressure gives us some nice weather for the Fourth of July. Nice sunshine and warm temperatures. Get out and enjoy! Instability increases tomorrow, allowing for some showers and storms to develop. Some could be on the strong side.
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.02″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 19.60″ / Normal: 20.01″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 10 minutes
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Fourth of July:
Nice sunshine and a little humid
High: Near 85.
Wind: S 5-15, becoming WNW near the lake
Tonight:
Clouds gradually thicken
Low: 72 Erie… 68-64 inland.
Wind: SW 5-15.
