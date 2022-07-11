High pressure surges warm air our way, with some spots getting close to 90 degrees for the afternoon. Dew points will also rise, allowing for a more humid day. Approaching system will set off some much needed rainfall later tonight into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 1.06″ / Year: 19.62″ / Normal: 20.74″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset 8:57 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 2 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and quite warm. More humid this afternoon

High: 85-90.

Wind: SW 10-20 with some higher gusts.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds with showers and storms developing after midnight

Low: 71 Erie…65-70 inland

Wind: SW 10-20.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.