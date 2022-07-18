Frontal system will pass through the area early afternoon, keeping the threat of showers and some storms. High pressure ridge will then build into the region, increasing the temperatures tomorrow into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.29″ / Month: 1.47″ / Normal: 1.79″ / Year: 20.05″ / Normal: 21.47″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:01 AM / Sunset 8:53 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 52 minutes

Today:

Humid but breezy and generally mostly cloudy. Some showers/storms into midday or early afternoon. Chance of showers rest of the day.

High: 74-78.

Wind: SW/W 10-20.

Tonight:

Becoming partly cloudy and still humid

Low: 68 Erie…61-65 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.