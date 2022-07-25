Cooler and drier air arrives in the region today and settles in through tomorrow. Next weather system may set off some storms late in the day on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 6:30am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.13″ / Month: 3.06″ / Normal: 2.56″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 22.24″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:07 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 40 minutes
Today:
Clouds giving way to sunshine. May get some early showers east mountains
High: 76-80.
Wind: W/NW 10-20
Tonight:
Patchy clouds and more comfortable
Low: 60 Erie….54-58 inland.
Wind: Light.
