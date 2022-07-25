Cooler and drier air arrives in the region today and settles in through tomorrow. Next weather system may set off some storms late in the day on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 6:30am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.13″ / Month: 3.06″ / Normal: 2.56″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 22.24″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:07 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 40 minutes

Today:

Clouds giving way to sunshine. May get some early showers east mountains

High: 76-80.

Wind: W/NW 10-20

Tonight:

Patchy clouds and more comfortable

Low: 60 Erie….54-58 inland.

Wind: Light.

