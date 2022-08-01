More humid today and pretty warm. A cold front may set off some late pm showers/storms, with a better chance tonight. After a cool hit tomorrow, temperatures will soar Wednesday as a tropical ridge builds into the region.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.12″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 22.70″ / Normal: 23.01″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:14 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 25 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of late pm showers/storms

High: 83-87

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight:

Increasing clouds with showers and a gusty thunderstorm in the evening. Leftover showers later.

Low: 68 Erie… 61-66 inland.

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

