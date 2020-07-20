Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Breezy conditions with some sunshine today as the cold front moves out. A little less humid as well. High pressure will keep the weather nice into tomorrow. Temperatures will stay on the warm side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.22″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.43″ /Normal: 2.09″/ Year: 22.37″/Normal: 20.91″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 48 Minutes

TODAY:

Early clouds, then partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. Still on the humid side

High: 82-87

Wind: WSW 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies

Low: 65 Erie….59-64 Inland and mountains.

Wind: E/NE 5-15

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm

High: 81-85

Winds: NE 5-10

