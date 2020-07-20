Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Breezy conditions with some sunshine today as the cold front moves out. A little less humid as well. High pressure will keep the weather nice into tomorrow. Temperatures will stay on the warm side.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.22″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.43″ /Normal: 2.09″/ Year: 22.37″/Normal: 20.91″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 48 Minutes
TODAY:
Early clouds, then partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. Still on the humid side
High: 82-87
Wind: WSW 10-20.
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy skies
Low: 65 Erie….59-64 Inland and mountains.
Wind: E/NE 5-15
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny and warm
High: 81-85
Winds: NE 5-10