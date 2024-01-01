Cloud cover tonight and tomorrow morning with a cool northwesterly wind. High pressure gives us nice sunshine tomorrow afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4pm Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 3.23″ / Normal: 4.17″ / Year: 42.17″/ Normal: 42.98″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 1.4″/Normal: 26.3″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 36.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:00 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/11 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cooler. Some Flurries at times.

Low: 31 Erie…low/mid 20s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and milder

High: 36-41

Wind: SW 10-25

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Some flurries late

Low: 32 Erie…24-29 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Chance snow showers, mainly PM

High: 34-38