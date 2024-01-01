Cloud cover tonight and tomorrow morning with a cool northwesterly wind. High pressure gives us nice sunshine tomorrow afternoon.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4pm Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 3.23″ / Normal: 4.17″ / Year: 42.17″/ Normal: 42.98″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 1.4″/Normal: 26.3″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 36.0″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:00 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/11 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and cooler. Some Flurries at times.
Low: 31 Erie…low/mid 20s Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW 5-15
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny and milder
High: 36-41
Wind: SW 10-25
TUESDAY NIGHT:
Increasing clouds. Some flurries late
Low: 32 Erie…24-29 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW 10-20
WEDNESDAY:
Chance snow showers, mainly PM
High: 34-38