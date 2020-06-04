Click Here for the Morning Forecast

Upper level wave will bring in some warm air into the region today, and will set off some scattered showers/storms, mainly this afternoon. Will keep it warm and humid into tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.27″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.36″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 15.42″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:53 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of Midday or PM showers/storms, especially south of Erie

High: 78-83

Winds: SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms Crawford/Warren counties this evening, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 67 Erie….60-64 inland/mountains

Wind: S 5-10, becoming light/variable

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and muggy. Chance of PM showers/storms, mainly away from the lake

High: 80-84

Winds: SW 5-15