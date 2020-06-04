Click Here for the Morning Forecast

Upper level wave will bring in some warm air into the region today, and will set off some scattered showers/storms, mainly this afternoon. Will keep it warm and humid into tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.27″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.36″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 15.42″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:53 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 7 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of Midday or PM showers/storms, especially south of Erie
High: 78-83
Winds: SW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Scattered showers and storms Crawford/Warren counties this evening, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy
Low: 67 Erie….60-64 inland/mountains
Wind: S 5-10, becoming light/variable
FRIDAY:
Partly sunny and muggy. Chance of PM showers/storms, mainly away from the lake
High: 80-84
Winds: SW 5-15