Click here for the Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through tomorrow. Nice sunshine and warmer for today, then the heat kicks in for tomorrow into Wednesday. Remnants of the tropical storm will set off some thunderstorms Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.86″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 15.92″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 10 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and pleasant

High: 74-78…cooler near the lake

Winds: N/NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and comfortable

Low: 62 Erie…..50s inland

Wind: Light and variable, becoming SE 5-10 late

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, becoming hot and humid

High: Near 90, little cooler lake front

Winds: S 5-12, becoming North near the lake in the afternoon