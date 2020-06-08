Click here for the Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through tomorrow. Nice sunshine and warmer for today, then the heat kicks in for tomorrow into Wednesday. Remnants of the tropical storm will set off some thunderstorms Wednesday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.86″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 15.92″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 10 Minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sun and pleasant
High: 74-78…cooler near the lake
Winds: N/NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and comfortable
Low: 62 Erie…..50s inland
Wind: Light and variable, becoming SE 5-10 late
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny, becoming hot and humid
High: Near 90, little cooler lake front
Winds: S 5-12, becoming North near the lake in the afternoon