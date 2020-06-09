Click here for the Morning Forecast

Strong ridge will build into the area today, causing a quick warm up to near record heat this afternoon. Dew points won’t be too bad, so not very muggy. That will change tonight as the remnant moisture from Cristabol makes it in here, causing mugginess. That will lead to some PM storms tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.99″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 16.05″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and hot

High: 88-93

Winds: S 5-12, becoming variable near the lake in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy, very muggy and warm. Chance of late night showers/storms

Low: 76 Erie….69-73 inland/mountains

Wind: S 10-20.

WEDNESDAY:

Hazy and humid. Some showers/storms developing mid/late afternoon

High: 86-90

Winds: S 12-25