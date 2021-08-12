Click here for the morning forecast

Continued very humid and warm. Expect hazy, hot and humid air with temperatures near 90 again Thursday. The heat index values push into the low to mid 90s on Thursday afternoon, with low to mid 90s real feel temperatures again on Thursday. Expect a few storms developing into the afternoon and eve on Thursday. There could be a few strong to severe storms, too. A powerful cold front settles South on Friday, with occasional rain and/or thunderstorms. It will turn cooler by late Friday, with a refreshing breeze and a good deal of sunshine for the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 7:06 AM THURSDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.18″/ Month: 1.61″ / Normal: 1.25″ / Year: 22.41″ / Normal: 24.26″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset 8:25 PM Daylight: 13 hours 59 minutes

THURSDAY:

Hot and super muggy again with a few more storms during the afternoon.

High: Near 90

Wind: SW 10-20.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Still humid, with scattered storms.

Low: 74 Erie… 68-72 inland.

FRIDAY:

Still humid through much of the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not all day.

High: Near 85.

