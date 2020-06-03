Click here for the Morning Forecast

Frontal system will set off some showers/storms today, especially this morning. Skies should clear out tonight, with nicer weather for tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.09″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 0.24″/ Year: 17.02″/Normal: 15.30″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:52 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 6 Minutes

TODAY:

Showers and thunderstorms this morning, some with very heavy rain. Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

High: 74-77

Winds: WSW 10-20 with occasional higher gusts

TONIGHT:

Chance of some evening showers/storms, then becoming mostly clear

Lows: 62 Erie….50s inland

Wind: WSW 5-15, becoming Variable 5

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and on the humid side. Chance of a few showers/storms Meadville and areas south in the afternoon

High: 77-82

Winds: SW 10-15