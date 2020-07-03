Click here for the Midday Friday Forecast

Strong ridge remains the dominating feature on the weather map for a good while. A weak wave will move through the ridge late this afternoon, and might set off isolated thunderstorms into early evening eastern mountains. Expect warm to hot temperatures and increasing humidity for the weekend and most of next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.23″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.05″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 10 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, very warm and humid. chance of isolated late pm thunderstorm

High: 85-90.

Winds: Light winds, becoming Variable 5-15

TONIGHT:

May get an evening storm, otherwise fair skies

Low: 68 Erie….62-67 inland and mountains.

Wind: Becoming light and variable.

SATURDAY:

More sunshine. Hazy, very warm and humid.

High: 85-89

Winds: N/NE 5-15