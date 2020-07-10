Click here for the Morning Friday Forecast

The last of the hot days today as an approaching cold front will pass through near suppertime. Another day with temps into the low 90s and some late day thunderstorms possible. The front will affect us through tomorrow with some showers/storms at times. Temperatures won’t be as hot this weekend, though we won’t get the “refreshing” change we sometimes get with these fronts. The air will still be fairly humid, and may set off some showers/storms into Monday

Meteorologist Tom DiVeccchio 8:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.97″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.79″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset 8:57 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 2 Minutes

TODAY:

Hazy sun and hot, then partly sunny late pm with a chance of showers/storms

High: 89-94 Heat Index values in the mid-90s.

Winds: S 5-15

TONIGHT:

Still humid. Showers and thunderstorms through midnight, some with torrential downpours…..Becoming more scattered after midnight

Low: Near 70 Erie/64-68 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming SW 10-15, gusts to 20 near the lake

TOMORROW:

Not as hot, but still humid. Occasional showers/storms and breezy for Erie

High: 80-84

Winds: SW 5-15, except 12-25 Erie