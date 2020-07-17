Click here for the Morning Friday Forecast

Morning clouds will gradually give way to some sun by midday. Temperatures will once again reach into the 80s, with continued humid conditions. Ridge will build back in for the weekend, giving us hot and humid conditions

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.50″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.01″ /Normal: 1.74″/ Year: 21.95″/Normal: 20.56″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:00 AM / Sunset 8:53 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 53 Minutes

TODAY:

Any clouds giving way to sunshine. Warm and humid

High: 81-85

Winds: W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 67 Erie….60-65 Inland and mountains

Wind: SW 5-10

SATURDAY:

More sunshine, hot and humid again.

High: near 90