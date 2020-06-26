Click here for the Morning Friday Forecast

High pressure ridge will give us a sunny and warm one for today, and not too humid. Approaching warm front will set off some showers and storms tonight into tomorrow. Some storms may be on the strong side. Air will become more humid as well. Sunshine will return on Sunday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.17″ /Normal: 3.14″/ Year: 19.10″/Normal: 18.20″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 14 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny and warm
High: 80-84
Winds: WSW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy. Showers and some gusty storms develop after midnight
Low: 68 Erie…63-68 Inland and mountains.
Wind: SW 5-15, increasing to 12-25 after midnight
SATURDAY:
Breezy and very humid. Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Best chances early morning and again in the afternoon
High: Near 77-83
Winds: SW 10-20