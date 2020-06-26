Breaking News
Fatal Accident in North East Under Investigation

Click here for the Morning Friday Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure ridge will give us a sunny and warm one for today, and not too humid. Approaching warm front will set off some showers and storms tonight into tomorrow. Some storms may be on the strong side. Air will become more humid as well. Sunshine will return on Sunday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.17″ /Normal: 3.14″/ Year: 19.10″/Normal: 18.20″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and warm

High: 80-84

Winds: WSW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Showers and some gusty storms develop after midnight

Low: 68 Erie…63-68 Inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 5-15, increasing to 12-25 after midnight

SATURDAY:

Breezy and very humid. Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Best chances early morning and again in the afternoon

High: Near 77-83

Winds: SW 10-20

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar