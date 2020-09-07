Click here for the Morning Labor Day Forecast

Frontal system approaching the area today will set off some showers/storms today. This front will hang around the area tonight into tomorrow, though the exact placement is unsure. Will keep a threat of showers/storms for now.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal: 0.79″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 26.62″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:53 AM / Sunset 7:43 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 50 Minutes

TODAY:

Gusty winds. Some showers and storms this morning. Chance continues into the afternoon, especially south of Erie

High: 77-81

Wind: SW 15-25 with higher gusts.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms

Low: 67 Erie….60-64 Inland and Mountains

Wind: Becoming E 5-12

