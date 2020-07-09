Click here for the Midday Thursday Forecast

High pressure ridge will continue the hot and humid air in the region through tomorrow. A few pop up storms possible well inland today. Frontal system will set off thunderstorms later tomorrow into Saturday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVeccchio Noon Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.86″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.68″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:54 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes
TODAY:
Hazy, hot and humid. A few pop up storms possible inland/mountains
High: 89-94 Heat Index values in the mid-to-upper 90s.
Winds: Variable 5-10.
TONIGHT:
Isolated inland storms through sunset, otherwise warm and muggy
Low: 73-77 Erie….65-70 inland
Wind: Variable 5-10, becoming S
FRIDAY:
Hazy sun and hot, then partly sunny late pm with a chance of showers/storms
High: 89-94 Heat Index values in the mid-90s.
Winds: S 5-12