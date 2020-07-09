Click here for the Midday Thursday Forecast

1  of  5
High pressure ridge will continue the hot and humid air in the region through tomorrow. A few pop up storms possible well inland today. Frontal system will set off thunderstorms later tomorrow into Saturday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVeccchio Noon Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.86″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.68″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:54 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes

TODAY:

Hazy, hot and humid. A few pop up storms possible inland/mountains

High: 89-94 Heat Index values in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Winds: Variable 5-10.

TONIGHT:

Isolated inland storms through sunset, otherwise warm and muggy

Low: 73-77 Erie….65-70 inland

Wind: Variable 5-10, becoming S

FRIDAY:

Hazy sun and hot, then partly sunny late pm with a chance of showers/storms

High: 89-94 Heat Index values in the mid-90s.

Winds: S 5-12

