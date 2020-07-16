Click here for the Morning Thursday Forecast

Frontal system will approach the area today, setting off showers and storms, mainly this afternoon. Some later in the day could be severe. Front is a slow mover, and the storms will continue through this evening. Some showers may linger into early Friday, mainly in the mountains

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, 8:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.63″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.45″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 55 Minutes

TODAY:

Warm and humid. Some morning showers in spots. Showers and storms more likely this afternoon. Some storms will be severe

High: 82-87

Winds: S-SW 12-25.

TONIGHT:

Showers and some strong storms in the evening, diminishing after midnight

Low: Near 70 Erie/63-68 Inland and Mountains

Wind: S 10-20, diminishing to west 5-15

FRIDAY:

Early shower possible in the east, then becoming mainly sunny and humid.

High: 84-88

Winds: W 5-15