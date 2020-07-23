Click here for the Morning Thursday Forecast

A cold front will pass through the area today, which will set off some scattered showers/storms, especially inland sections. Somewhat drier air will arrive for tomorrow with decent sunshine. Heat will build in again for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.07″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.61″ /Normal: 2.46″/ Year: 22.55″/Normal: 21.28″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset 8:48 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 42 Minutes

TODAY:

Scattered showers/storms Erie area through mid morning, then partly cloudy with a t-storm possible. Farther inland, scattered showers/storms into the afternoon. Continued warm and humid

High: 82-86

Winds: SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Chance of evening showers, then partly cloudy, remaining humid.

Low: 68 Erie…60-65 Inland and mountains

Wind: Becoming Light/Variable

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Little less humid

High: 80-84