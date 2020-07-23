Click here for the Morning Thursday Forecast

A cold front will pass through the area today, which will set off some scattered showers/storms, especially inland sections. Somewhat drier air will arrive for tomorrow with decent sunshine. Heat will build in again for the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.07″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.61″ /Normal: 2.46″/ Year: 22.55″/Normal: 21.28″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset 8:48 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 42 Minutes
TODAY:
Scattered showers/storms Erie area through mid morning, then partly cloudy with a t-storm possible. Farther inland, scattered showers/storms into the afternoon. Continued warm and humid
High: 82-86
Winds: SW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Chance of evening showers, then partly cloudy, remaining humid.
Low: 68 Erie…60-65 Inland and mountains
Wind: Becoming Light/Variable
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny. Little less humid
High: 80-84