Click here for the Morning Thursday Forecast

Area of low pressure will pass through the region this afternoon, setting off some scattered showers/storms, mainly inland. High pressure will give us some nice weather tomorrow, before the heat and humidity rise for the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.17″ /Normal: 3.01″/ Year: 19.10″/Normal: 18.07″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly Cloudy. Chance of showers/storms lake shore this afternoon, with better chances south of I-90
High: 75-80
Winds: WSW 5-10 increasing 10-20.
TONIGHT:
Some early evening showers/storms inland, then becoming partly cloudy
Low: 62 Erie….56-60 Inland and mountains
Winds: S 5-15
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 80-84
Winds: WSW 10-15