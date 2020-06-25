Click here for the Morning Thursday Forecast

Area of low pressure will pass through the region this afternoon, setting off some scattered showers/storms, mainly inland. High pressure will give us some nice weather tomorrow, before the heat and humidity rise for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.17″ /Normal: 3.01″/ Year: 19.10″/Normal: 18.07″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy. Chance of showers/storms lake shore this afternoon, with better chances south of I-90

High: 75-80

Winds: WSW 5-10 increasing 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Some early evening showers/storms inland, then becoming partly cloudy

Low: 62 Erie….56-60 Inland and mountains

Winds: S 5-15

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 80-84

Winds: WSW 10-15

