Click here for the Morning Thursday Forecast

The weather pattern will be typical summer, as summer begins this evening. Summer Solstice 5:44 PM. Once again, scattered thunder showers formed over parts of the area through the afternoon, especially away from Lake Erie/Inland. Expect any thunder showers to taper through the evening. Remaining very muggy tonight through Sunday, with a few more scattered PM storms developing again on Father's Day, especially in the afternoon.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 7:10 PM Saturday