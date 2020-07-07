Click here for the Midday Tuesday Forecast

High pressure ridge remains in control, though increased heat and humidity will allow for some scattered PM storms with the lake breeze and general heating of the day. Not expecting anything severe, but torrential downpours possible in any storms that form. Best chances south of I-90. The heat and humidity will remain with us through the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.65″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.47″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 6 Minutes

TODAY:

Hazy, hot and more humid. Some scattered storms mainly south of Erie. Some with heavy downpours

High: 88-94

Winds: Variable 5-10

TONIGHT:

Any storms will end soon after sunset. Partly cloudy rest of the night with a possible thunderstorm in spots

Low: 73 Erie/64-69 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 5

TOMORROW:

Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of PM showers/storms, mainly south of Erie

High: 89-94

Winds: Variable 5-10