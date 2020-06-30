Click here for the Morning Tuesday Forecast

High pressure ridge remains in place for the next few days, while a storm system in New England occasionally circulates a few waves in the region. These waves will not have a big effect overall on our weather, except perhaps setting off a shower or two far east.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.64″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.70″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 12 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Can’t rule out a shower Warren/Chautauqua counties
High: Near 80 Erie….82-86 elsewhere
Winds: Variable 5, then NE 5-10 (10-15 Erie by the afternoon)
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies. Areas of inland fog
Low: 64 Erie/55-61 inland/mountains
Wind: Variable to E 5
TOMORROW:
Partly to mostly sunny and warm. An isolated showers possible far east
High: 81-84 Erie….83-87 elsewhere
Winds: Variable, becoming NE 5-15