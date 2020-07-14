Click here for the Morning Weather Tuesday Forecast

Waves of downpours and thunderstorms are likely through the evening. There could be an isolated thunderstorm that may contain damaging wind. A cold front will bring some relief from the heat by the weekend but it will remain very muggy through Saturday, alongside more scattered showers and storms. Another cold front approaches on Sunday. Expect a few more showers and storms, but it will be less humid. Once again, the heat is back on heading into late next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 5:32 PM Friday