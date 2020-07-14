Click here for the Morning Weather Tuesday Forecast

High pressure will give us some nice weather today as it slides slowly to the east. Once anchored off the east coast, it will provide warmer weather and increased humidity for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.41″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.23″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:58 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 57 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies and pleasant

High: 79-83

Winds: Variable to North 5-10

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and comfortable

Low: 64 Erie/54-59 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light and Variable

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid

High: 85-89

Winds: Variable 5-10

