Click here for the Morning Wednesday Forecast

High pressure ridge will build more into the region today, providing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Frontal system will set off some scattered showers/storms later Thursday and possibly into Friday morning

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.52″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.34″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 55 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid

High: 83-88

Winds: Variable 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear. Not as cool

Low: 73 Erie/60s Inland and Mountains

Wind: Becoming S 5-15

TOMORROW:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Some PM showers and storms

High: 84-88

Winds: S/SW 10-18

