Click here for the Morning Wednesday Forecast

High pressure ridge will build more into the region today, providing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Frontal system will set off some scattered showers/storms later Thursday and possibly into Friday morning
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.52″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.34″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 55 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid
High: 83-88
Winds: Variable 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear. Not as cool
Low: 73 Erie/60s Inland and Mountains
Wind: Becoming S 5-15
TOMORROW:
Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Some PM showers and storms
High: 84-88
Winds: S/SW 10-18