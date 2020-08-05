Click here for the Morning Wednesday Forecast

Some upper level energy will set off some scattered morning showers today, mainly near the lake shore. Otherwise, high pressure will give us some nice weather the next few days.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.35″ /Normal: 0.48″/ Year: 23.50″/Normal: 22.84″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset 8:34 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix of sun and clouds with scattered morning showers, mainly inland Erie and Crawford counties. Mostly sunny all areas by late morning

High: 72-76

Winds: WNW 8-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and on the cooler side

Low: 58 Erie/48-54 Inland

Winds: Variable 5

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and warm

High: 76-80

Winds: N/NE 8-15

