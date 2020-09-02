Click here for the Morning Wednesday Forecast

Warm front will set off some showers and possible storms early morning. Approaching cold front will give us another threat midday into early afternoon.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.13″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 25.96″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:48 AM / Sunset 7:52 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 4 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms into early afternoon. chance of showers/storms late afternoon.
High: 78-83
Wind: S-SW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy. Not as warm or humid
Low: 63 Erie….57-61 inland
Winds: S 5-10