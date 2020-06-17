Click here for the Morning Wednesday Forecast

High pressure will continue to be the main influence on our weather into the weekend, with increasing warmth and humidity. Near stationary low pressure in the south is expected to creep north. This may help set off some isolated thunderstorms into the weekend as well.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 2.01″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 17.07″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sun and warm
High: 78-83
Winds: Variable 5-12, becoming NE near the lake in the afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Becoming partly cloudy
Low: 62 Erie/53-58 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Becoming light and variable, then SE 5-15 late
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Chance of scattered PM storms
High: 82-85
Winds: SE 5-15, becoming variable