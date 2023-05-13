Mostly dry for the rest of the weekend with patchy clouds. Cold front passes by Saturday night, leading to a cooler-than-average Mother’s Day.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 PM Saturday

SNOW: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.91″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset: 8:32 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 30 minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: Near 50 Erie/45-50 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 5-10

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny. Cooler

High: 59-63 lakeshore…65-68 inland

Wind: N/NE 10-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy start. Clearing out later

Low: Near 45 Erie…38-43 Inland & Mountains

Wind: E/NE 5


