Mostly dry for the rest of the weekend with patchy clouds. Cold front passes by Saturday night, leading to a cooler-than-average Mother’s Day.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 PM Saturday
SNOW: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.91″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset: 8:32 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 30 minutes
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy
Low: Near 50 Erie/45-50 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE 5-10
SUNDAY:
Partly Sunny. Cooler
High: 59-63 lakeshore…65-68 inland
Wind: N/NE 10-15
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Cloudy start. Clearing out later
Low: Near 45 Erie…38-43 Inland & Mountains
Wind: E/NE 5
