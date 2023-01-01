Above normal temperatures will continue across the region this week. As low pressure moves away, light rain showers will taper…with areas of drizzle and patchy dense fog especially near the lake. Any leftover rain showers taper off early Sunday Morning. Quite a few clouds linger, with only limited peeks of sun expected on New Year’s Day. There could be a few isolated showers. However, mainly dry weather is expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 8:15 PM Sunday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 1.1″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 37.1″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.13″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:01 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 12 minutes

Tonight:

Occasional light rain early. Areas of drizzle. Cloudy sky with patchy fog.

Low: 38 Erie…32-37 inland.

Wind: SW 4-8

Monday:

Overall cloudy, but mainly dry, milder.

High: 48

Wind: SW Near 5.

Monday Night:

Overcast and mild once again. Rain developing late.

Low: 42 Erie… 35-40 inland.

Wind: SE 4-8.

