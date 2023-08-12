Cold front moves through a warm and humid air mass this evening. This will set off a line of showers and thunderstorms. Tall clouds and high wind gusts could also bring potential for hail and tornado formation. We will keep you posted for further updates.

The worst of the storm should be out by midnight. This is followed by a sunny and dry Sunday with high pressure in control of the region.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.25″ / Year: 28.95″/ Normal: 24.26″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:24 AM / Sunset: 8:27 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/3 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms are possible before midnight. Decreasing Clouds afterwards

Low: 60-65

Wind: SW 5-15

SUNDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny

High: 76-80

Wind: W 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible

Low: 57-63

Wind: Becoming Light & Variable

MONDAY:

A chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon

High: Upper 75-79