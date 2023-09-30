High pressure remains the dominant weather pattern for the end of the weekend into much of next week. Sunny skies and a warming trend. Some highs could reach over 80 degrees.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 5:00 pm Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.88″ / Normal: 3.88″ / Year: 32.56″/ Normal: 30.53″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset: 7:04 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/48 minutes
TONIGHT:
Moonlit with late-night fog, mainly inland and mountains
Low: 55-59 Erie/50-55 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light and variable to calm
SUNDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Warm
High: 74-79
Wind: NNW 5-10
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Patchy clouds. Late-night fog
Low: 59 Erie…53-57 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light & Variable