Clearing skies and cooler temps for tonight. A few backend sprinkles from this morning’s front may be possible near the lakeshore. We will then have a nice stretch of weather for most of next week.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 PM Saturday
SNOW: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.66″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.23″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 14.71″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset: 8:39 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 43 minutes
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy to Clear
Low: 50 Erie and mid 40s inland and mountains
Wind: W-NW 5-10
SUNDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: Near 70
Wind: SW 10-15 Near Lake, NW 5-10 Inland
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: 46-52
Wind: Calm