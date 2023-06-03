Weak frontal system to our south brings in cooler air for the rest of the weekend. Staying dry into early next week as high pressure lingers near the area.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 PM Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.23″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 16.21″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset: 8:51 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 4 minutes
TONIGHT:
Full Moon & Cooler
Low: 54 Erie/Low to Mid 50s Inland and Mountains
Wind: ENE 10-20…5-10
SUNDAY:
Sunny, Breezy Near Lake
High: 70-73 Erie/72-78 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE 10-17
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Patchy Clouds
Low: 53 Erie/40s Inland & Mountains
MONDAY:
Partly Sunny
High: Low to Mid 70s
