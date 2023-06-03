Weak frontal system to our south brings in cooler air for the rest of the weekend. Staying dry into early next week as high pressure lingers near the area.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 PM Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.23″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 16.21″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset: 8:51 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 4 minutes

TONIGHT:

Full Moon & Cooler

Low: 54 Erie/Low to Mid 50s Inland and Mountains

Wind: ENE 10-20…5-10

SUNDAY:

Sunny, Breezy Near Lake

High: 70-73 Erie/72-78 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 10-17

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Patchy Clouds

Low: 53 Erie/40s Inland & Mountains

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny

High: Low to Mid 70s


