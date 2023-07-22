High pressure sticks around for tonight, giving us clear skies. Patchy fog is possible Inland due to high humidity and calm winds. Mostly sunny tomorrow, followed by a chance of storms in parts of the area.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, Saturday 4 PM

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.94″ / Normal: 2.23″ / Year: 26.47″ / Normal: 21.91″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset: 8:50 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/46 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear & Comfortable

Low: 61 Erie…50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 5-10…calm Inland

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Some isolated showers and storms possible Inland

High: Upper 70s/Low 80s

Wind: SW-NW 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 65 Erie…Upper 50s & Low 60s Inland

Wind: SSW 5-10



