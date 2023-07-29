Showers move out late tonight after a cool and dreary day. Some showers may still pop up in the Inland region on Sunday. Other than that, mostly sunny. Pleasant weather returns this week as high pressure builds into the area.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4pm Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 4.09″ / Normal: 2.99″ / Year: 27.62″ / Normal: 22.66″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:11 AM / Sunset: 8:43 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/32 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Decreasing Clouds, Patchy Fog Possible

Low: 62 Erie…Mid/Upper 50s Inland

Wind: Var-N 5-10

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. Slight chance of shower Inland

High: 72-77

Wind: NW 5-15…W near Lake

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 61 Erie…Mid 50s Inland

Wind: NW 5-10



