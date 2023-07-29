Showers move out late tonight after a cool and dreary day. Some showers may still pop up in the Inland region on Sunday. Other than that, mostly sunny. Pleasant weather returns this week as high pressure builds into the area.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4pm Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 4.09″ / Normal: 2.99″ / Year: 27.62″ / Normal: 22.66″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:11 AM / Sunset: 8:43 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/32 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Decreasing Clouds, Patchy Fog Possible
Low: 62 Erie…Mid/Upper 50s Inland
Wind: Var-N 5-10
SUNDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. Slight chance of shower Inland
High: 72-77
Wind: NW 5-15…W near Lake
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: 61 Erie…Mid 50s Inland
Wind: NW 5-10
