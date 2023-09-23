Some clouds working their way in from the southeast from Tropical storm Ophelia. A few showers could fall in the region Saturday night and Sunday, particularly in the Mountains to the east and areas south of Erie as well. Kicking off the fall season with drier weather next week and highs in the upper 60s.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 5:00 PM Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 3.10″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.46″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset: 7:17 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/8 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight areas to the southeast like Warren & Venango counties
Low: 54-57 Erie…50-53 Inland & Mountains
Wind: E-NE 10-15
SUNDAY:
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy…chance of showers SE of Erie
High: 62-68
Wind: NE 10-20…G20 near lake
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Patchy fog late
Low: 52-58…cooler near mountaintops
Wind: ENE 10-15…5-10