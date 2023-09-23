Some clouds working their way in from the southeast from Tropical storm Ophelia. A few showers could fall in the region Saturday night and Sunday, particularly in the Mountains to the east and areas south of Erie as well. Kicking off the fall season with drier weather next week and highs in the upper 60s.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 5:00 PM Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 3.10″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.46″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset: 7:17 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/8 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight areas to the southeast like Warren & Venango counties

Low: 54-57 Erie…50-53 Inland & Mountains

Wind: E-NE 10-15

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy…chance of showers SE of Erie

High: 62-68

Wind: NE 10-20…G20 near lake

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Patchy fog late

Low: 52-58…cooler near mountaintops

Wind: ENE 10-15…5-10