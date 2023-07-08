High pressure moves out quickly tonight, allowing cloud cover to increase ahead of another round of showers and possible t-storms. Showers continue for Erie Sunday morning but could last into the afternoon Inland and Mountains. A few storms are possible. Dry weather returns Monday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 PM Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 0.74″ / Year: 24.05″ / Normal: 20.42″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 6 minutes

TONIGHT:

Showers Developing/Chance T-Storm

Low: 65 Erie…Low 60s Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming S 5-10

SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of a t-storm. Chances are higher for Inland & Mountains

High: 73-77

Wind: W-NW 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Wind: NW Light



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY