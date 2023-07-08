High pressure moves out quickly tonight, allowing cloud cover to increase ahead of another round of showers and possible t-storms. Showers continue for Erie Sunday morning but could last into the afternoon Inland and Mountains. A few storms are possible. Dry weather returns Monday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 PM Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 0.74″ / Year: 24.05″ / Normal: 20.42″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 6 minutes
TONIGHT:
Showers Developing/Chance T-Storm
Low: 65 Erie…Low 60s Inland & Mountains
Wind: Becoming S 5-10
SUNDAY:
Mostly Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of a t-storm. Chances are higher for Inland & Mountains
High: 73-77
Wind: W-NW 5-10
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Low: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Wind: NW Light
